Key Issues

Prime Minister and Nepal Communist Party Chairperson KP Sharma Oli has clarified that he had decided with a heavy heart to resort to the latest mandate to secure the future of his party.

The PM was referring to his move of dissolving the House of Representatives (HoR) on Sunday.

Addressing an assembly of the members of the dissolved HoR at the official residence of the Prime Minister at Baluwatar, Kathmandu today, PM Oli explained that every activities aimed at ushering the country to prosperity had faced disruption and a group of leaders had always hindered the government's undertakings which led him to decide to go to the people.

Stating that he was active to make the goal of building a big party that is clear in ideology, organization and destination but other leaders of the party were oriented towards split creating hurdles in the works of the government and the nation, he said, "We were active in building a party that is clear on ideology, organization and goals by holding the general convention with consensus after concluding the remaining works related to the party's unification and integration. However, some leaders were oriented towards splitting the party and creating an environment of animosity and conflict to the point of no return."

He said that the accusation that going to the people in a difficult situation is an autocratic step was wrong, arguing that to go to the people after hurdles were created was a highest democratic step.

"The party secretariat met for 75 times after the unification and they never agreed to discuss in any meeting on topics related to the country, people. What all they wanted was spoils for themselves, for people close to them and in hand not in credit. The government was held hostage to their self-interest," PM Oli said.

"In two and a half years, we have moved ahead with a clear plan for development and prosperity amid numerous hurdles and we have achieved a success. The country that is backward for ages cannot get developed at once. There has been a misleading propaganda that the government did nothing reasoning that anomalies took place. The people have understood what the government is doing and what propaganda is being made to defame it."

The PM directed members of the dissolved House of Representatives to focus and prepare for the upcoming elections of the HoR. "Now you (member of the dissolved HoR) go to your constituency and help the people understand what conspiracy was being hatched to stop unprecedented works we did. Who actually did works and who devised a conspiracy to prevent works? People should be made aware of it."

Following the dissolution of the Federal Parliament's House of Representatives on Sunday, PM Oli called outgoing lawmakers close to him for a meeting at his official residence in Baluwatar. The elections for the House of Representatives have been slated for April 30 and May 10, 2021.

Source: National News Agency Nepal