A deep-boring water supply project has been constructed in Chandragiri municipality, benefitting a population of 30 thousand. The municipality continued the construction works even during the lockdown period for completing the project at ward no. 10 and 11 of Satungal. The project was constructed at a cost of Rs 8.67 million.

Municipality spokesperson Hari Bhakta Maharjan said the deep boring has been constructed to supply drinking water to the people in Satungal area. “The water drawn through deep-boring would be processed and made fit for drinking,” he said.

Satungal area had been facing acute shortage of water before this. The municipality invested Rs 5 million, the municipality ward no. 10 Rs 670 thousand and ward no. 11 Rs 3 million of the the cost.

