A deer has died after a truck knocked it down at Ratnanagar on the East-West highway. The accident happened in front of Sinchaigot, Ratnanagar Municipality-9 at 4.35 am today, and the District police Office said.

Information Officer at the DPO Deputy Superintendent Surya Thapa said the truck (Na 6 Kha 1460) heading towards Nuwakot from Rautahat hit the deer. The animal died on the spot.

The driver ran away after the incident. Police has impounded the truck and taken the driver under control from Ramnagar, Bharatpur Metropolitan City. The driver is 24-year-old Anil Kumal of Devchuli Municipality-1, Nawalparasi. He has been forwarded to the District Forest Office, Chitwan for necessary legal action.

Source: National News Agency Nepal