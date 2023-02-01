General

Minister for Defence Hari Prasad Upreti has said that infrastructure development projects could be completed in time only if we advance them based on objective reality.

During a progress review and ministry-level development problems solution committee's meeting of the Ministry of Defence today, Minister Upreti cautioned all stakeholders towards additional economic burden provided that we failed to achieve result and achievement in proportion to the investment.

Minister Upreti said, "Kathmandu-Tarai-Madhes expressway is a golden project for economic prosperity of the country and people. The challenges that arise while advancing such projects should be resolved at the earliest possible time."

He also stressed that we need to work by considering the economic woes that the country is facing for failing to become economically self-reliant.

The Defence Minister added that the people are hopeful to the timely completion of the project since the project is being carried out with the management of Nepali Army.

Similarly, National Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Min Bahadur Shrestha said that the Nepali Army was involved in the infrastructure development in addition to the national security as per the country's needs and citizen's expectations.

He suggested that the Nepali Army should make efforts to address the challenges from new approaches.

"The army should be involved in employment generation and agricultural production's growth along with security and development. The holding centres developed near the border areas in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic could be used for the training purpose," the NPC Vice-Chairman said.

Chief of Army Staff Prabhu Ram Sharma, on the occasion, said that the army was working for the development of expressway while addressing the issues raised by the construction entrepreneurs, court and other stakeholders in line with the laws and rules.

Defence Secretary Kiran Raj Sharma, Chairman of Defence University Balananda Sharma, different ministries' joint secretaries were present at the event.

Source: National News Agency Nepal