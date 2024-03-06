Defense Minister Upreti assumes office

Kathmandu: Newly appointed Minister for Defense Hari Prasad Upreti has said he will leave no stone unturned in the work to be done on the part of the ministry to complete the Kathmandu-Tarai Fast-track on time. Minister Upreti said that he is aware of the delay in the project and directed the concerned to work on the expressway to complete it within schedule. He also expressed his commitment to work in the field of national security, national interest and development. Priority will be given to the capacity building of the Nepali Army, he added. He was welcomed by Ministry Secretary Kiran Raj Sharma, Chief of Staff of Nepali Army Prabhuram Sharma and other high ranking officials. Upreti was elected member of the House of Representatives from Sarlahi constituency No-3 in the last general elections. He has served as the Defense Minister for one and a half months in 2079. Source: National News Agency Nepal