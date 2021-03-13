General

Nepali Congress (NC) senior leader Ramchandra Poudel said it was unfortunate to defer the general convention of the party in one or another pretext.

At a press meet organized here today by the Nepal Press Union Baglung chapter, he commented that Nepal's democratic system has been weakened due to no timely general convention of the NC.

He further said that the country should be freed from anomalies surfaced in politics at the earliest possible. "Had there been the timely general convention of the NC, a golden chance would have emerged for party to lead the nation now. The party itself has been without the general convention now. It is saddening to leave the party building process in the lurch".

An important responsibility has come along for the NC in the recent political context, he said, adding that the current crisis would be averted through parliamentary process.

He said that discussions among NC, NCP (Maoist Center) and Janata Samanjwadi Party were underway for power sharing in the latest political situation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal