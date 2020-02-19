General

There is a delay in the construction of a substation distribution line at Damti in the district.

Negligence of the contractor, AK International Nepal, is blamed for the delay, said engineer Gyan Bahadur Pharsal at the province division office, Nepalgunj, Nepal Electricity Authority. Following the failure to complete the Rs 50 million project within the deadline, six months ago, the NEA has extended its deadline until mid-may 2020.

The project would have already come into operation by now had the contractor completed construction work on time, said Pharsal.

As a result of the delay, some of electric poles installed for electricity expansion have fallen down.

In this fiscal year Nepal Electricity Authority Pyuthan will be carrying out electrification works worth Rs 140 million under the Rural Electrification Programme of the government.

NEA Pyuthan chief Jayananda Bogati said electrification would be carried out in some places of Pyuthan municipality and various other places of the district where electrification has not been done.

According to him, this budget would be utilized for carrying out works in this year while remaining works would be done by managing budget in the next year.

Electricity has been connected to 23 thousand households so far in Pyuthan district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal