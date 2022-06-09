General

Deliberation on various headings of four different ministries under the Appropriation Bill has begun in today's meeting of the House of the Representatives (HoR).

Deliberation continues on different headings related to the Ministry of Water Supply, Finance Ministry, Defense Ministry and Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Presenting the proposal seeking cut down the expenditures on those headings, lawmakers Prem Suwal, Durga Poudel, Yagya Raj Sunuwar and Dr Surya Prasad Pathak took part in the discussion on the Appropriation Bill.

Source: National News Agency Nepal