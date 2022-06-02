Key Issues

Deliberations on the annual estimate (budget) of revenue and expenditure of the government for the fiscal year 2022/23 have been completed at the House of Representatives today. Finance Minister Janardan Sharma will respond to the queries raised by MPs on the budget tomorrow.

In the meeting, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota informed that the discussion on the annual estimate (budget) of revenue and expenditure for the fiscal year 2022/23 has been completed and the answer to the questions raised will be given the Finance Minister in the meeting to be held on June 3.

The next meeting of the House of Representatives will be held at 11 am on June 3.

Source: National News Agency Nepal