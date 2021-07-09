General

Nuwakot, July 9 (RSS): The Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Nuwakot.

Issuing a press statement here on Friday, Trishuli District Hospital shared that the Delta Plus variant was found in one of four nasal and throat swabs collected here and sent to the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu.

This variant of COVID-19 is 60 to 100 per cent contagious than the earlier variants, said chief medical person at the Hospital, Dr Dipendra Pandey, calling for precaution against the coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, the District Administration Office, Nuwakot has extended the prohibitory order for one more week. The prohibitory order put in place to contain the second wave of COVID-19 will be effective till July 16.

There are a total of 502 active cases of COVID-19 in the district. Altogether 37 people in the district have lost their lives to the deadly flu-like infection till date, according to the DAO, Nuwakot.

Source: National News Agency Nepal