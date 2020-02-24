Key Issues

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Nepal Communist Party (NCP) standing committee member Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has said no one is excused for indulging in corruption and illegal commission game.

In his address to a gathering of leaders and members of Overseas Nepali United Forum, Europe in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday, the Minister said no one involved in corruption would escape the government action.

On the occasion, he took time to call on the Forum leaders and members not to engage in unessential political disputes at abroad and work together for the good causes of Nepali community.

Leaders and cadres of Overseas Nepali United Forum, Spain, Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Portugal, the Netherlands and the European Union were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Overseas Nepali United Forum, Portugal has demanded the government of Nepal to open an embassy in Portugal. A delegation from the Forum expressed its concern before the minister that the government did not pay any attention to its frequent requests towards that end. In response, the minister assured the delegation that he and the government was committed to addressing the demand.

Source: National News Agency Nepal