Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has been urged to implement the 10-point agreement inked between the government and the Kamlaris five years back.

A team led by the Freed Kamalari Development Forum called on Prime Minister Deuba at his official residence, Baluwatar on Sunday and demanded to address the issue relating to Kamlari (bonded labourers), informed Founder President of the Forum, Manjita Chaudhari.

Lawmaker Shanta Chaudhary-led delegation called for continuation of food and accommodation arrangements for the hostels where the freed Kamlaris were residing.

The delegation also requested the PM not to curtail the scholarships for the Bachelor's Level studies for the Kamlari.

PM Deuba was drawn attention also on the rehabilitation of the freed-Kamlaris, according to Founding Chairperson Chaudhari.

In response, PM Deuba assured the delegation that he would immediately direct the concerned agencies to solve the problems.

Even a 10-point agreement was reached between the government and the Kamlaris five years back.

Source: National News Agency Nepal