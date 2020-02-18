General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has expressed the confidence that the Democracy Day would provide more energy to work toward realizing the national aspiration of 'prosperous Nepal, happy Nepalis'. In a message today on the occasion of National Democracy Day, President Bhandari said the people look forward to socio-economic transformation of the country and the day today could inspire us all to address the people's aspiration for the same.

Stating that democracy should be adopted as a lifestyle to achieve the national goal of lasting peace, good governance and prosperity, she has wished that the democracy day motivates all to move ahead by internalizing the fundamental norms and values of democracy. It is a very big achievement of democracy that the Constitution envisages building of a socialism-oriented economy based on justice and equality, along with the adoption of a federal democratic republic system of governance, the President has said.

It may be noted that Falgun 7 in the lunar calendar is observed every year as the national democracy day in commemoration of the historical day when a popular uprising against feudalism and autocracy led to establishment of human rights and political freedom in the country.

Working to build a prosperous Nepal need of the day: VP

Meanwhile, in a similar message, Vice-president Nanda Bahadur Pun has said that the need of the day is to work on a campaign to build a prosperous Nepal through socio-economic transformation.

Stating that the Democracy Day would help further consolidate the nation's territorial integrity and national freedom, the Vice-president has said that it should motivate us all to take the country towards development and prosperity.

The Constitution has institutionalized the political achievements so far including republic, federalism, secularism, social justice and proportional inclusive governance, the Vice-president Pun has said in the message while noting that the country has now moved towards development and prosperity with the establishment of political stability. He has also extended heartfelt tributes to the brave souls who laid down their lives for the cause of democracy in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal