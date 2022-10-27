General

A fighter of the country’s democracy movement, Jagannath Yadav, died today at his house at Bagada, Loharpatti-1 here this morning. He was 65. Yadav, who was affiliated to the Nepali Congress, was involved in the struggle against the then Panchayat regime and in the movement for restoration of democracy.

He had been suffering from diabetes in the last few years.

Issuing a condolence message today, Nepali Congress Mahottari District president Nageshwor Yadav paid tributes to the late Jagannath Yadav.

Source: National News Agency Nepal