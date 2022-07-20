Key Issues, politics

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya asserted that the May 13 local level election had further strengthened democracy and federalism.

At a programme organized by the Election Commission of Nepal and General Election Observation Committee (GEOC) here today, Commissioner Thapaliya viewed that the success of local level election could be measured by the fact that the election was held enthusiastically and successfully by 71 per cent on that day.

Also, the province assembly member tendering resignation to contest local level election had further added attraction to the local level.

Furthermore, he pledged to implement the objective recommendations furnished by the observer organizations to reform the electoral system. The Chief Commissioner commended the role of observers to hold election in a free, fair, impartial and fearless environment,

During the programme, report by the observers was unveiled. In the second session, observer organizations, experts and stakeholders went on to review the report.

The Commission earlier reviewed the election held at 753 local levels provincially.

Source: National News Agency Nepal