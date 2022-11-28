General

Newly elected member to the House of Representatives from Rupandehi-2 and vice-chair of the CPN (UML), Bishnu Prasad Poudel, has said it was the victory of democracy, not of any party or individual through the recently held election.

At a press meet organised by Press Chautari Nepal, Rupandehi, at Butwal today Poudel shared that he was elected through valuable votes of the people of the constituency.

Stating that political stability was necessary to give an outlet to the county, he said they would move ahead accepting people’s mandates to the party in a context when no party has got majority through the polls. The UML’s leadership was necessary to give an outlet to the country, he claimed.

Responding to a query, UML vice-chair Poudel clarified that his party would elect its Chairperson KP Sharma Oli for the Prime Ministerial post if it gets an opportunity to lead the next government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal