Democratic credentials need to be strengthened, leader Dr Koirala says

The Gurans Library Bargachhi, Biratnagar has honoured two persons of social and political sectors on the occasion of its 54th establishment years. It may be noted that the library had played spectacular role in the establishment of democracy in the country. Pitambar Dahal has been feted with the late Mukti Prasad Yadunath Chapagain honour on the political category and Dinabandhu Goyal with social sector award. Likewise, literary figure Dirgaraj Subedi was also presented a letter of appreciation. Highest scorers in grade eight, Drona Dangi and Salina Rajbamshi, were honoured with cash awards. Handing over the letters of appreciation, Nepali Congress leader Dr Shekhar Koirala highlighted the need to promote democratic credentials and characters in a responsible manner. Democracy should be consolidated by averting anomalies and aberrations, he noted, adding political culture and ethics are explicitly lacking in contemporary Nepali politics. Library Chairperson Sunil Pandey informed that the library has bee n felicitating the people contributing to the democracy and social sectors. Source: National News Agency Nepal