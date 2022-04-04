General

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chair Madhav Kumar Nepal has said that the democratic forces should move ahead as a united bloc. He said so while talking briefly with the media persons at Biratnagar Airport today. He added that the democratic forces would contest the upcoming local level election by forging alliance.

The former prime minister opined that the alliance was necessitated since the previous government invited regression and became egoistic.

Stating that the electoral alliance would be forged on 'win-win' basis, he said the people will vote for the CPN (Unified Socialist) as it is the true communist party of Nepal.

In response to a question regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, leader Nepal said the conflict was complicated and it should be settled through dialogue and negotiations.

Source: National News Agency Nepal