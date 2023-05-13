General

An anti-corruption demonstration was held at Maitighar Mandal, Kathmandu on Saturday.

The demonstrators protested against corruption, including recent fake Bhutanese refugee scam. The placards sported by the protestors had slogans against corruption and demand of legal action against the corrupt politicians and public officials.

Even a musical performance was made at Maitighar Mandal where even the civic leaders had presence.

Similarly, a huge demonstration was held at Naxal, Kathmandu, demanding action against those involved in corruption and recent scam.

Expressing solidarity to the protestors were former prime minister and Chairman of Nepal Samajbadi Party, Dr Baburam Bhattarai, Nepali Congress General Secretary Bishwo Prakash Sharma and leaders from various other political parties, artistes, literati, intellectuals and commoners. Addressing the demonstration, most of the speakers demanded fair investigation into the fake Bhutanese refugee scam and legal action to the guilty ones.

Source: National News Agency Nepal