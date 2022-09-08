General

The number of dengue patients has increased all of a sudden from the third week of August.

All beds at the District Hospital are occupied by dengue patients. Dr Adarsha Limbu of the District Hospital said the hospital recorded 28 dengue patients from the third week of August to September 7.

Only three dengue cases were detected in the hospital in the previous month but the hospital beds are full with dengue patients in this month.

Most of the people visiting the hospital have symptoms of dengue. Dr Limbu further said they are not in a condition to admit new patients as the hospital beds are full of dengue patients.

Although there is no lack of kits for the dengue test, there is a problem of beds in the hospital, he opined. He added high-fever, body pain, stomach ache are some symptoms of dengue.

Dengue has been detected on prisoners and detainees at the District Jail in the district. A total of seven prisoners and detainees were found suffering from dengue so far.

Jailer Ramraj Panta said problem has surfaced in treatment of prisoners due to this. A letter has been sent to the bodies concerned for the arrangement of treatment of prisoners and detainees suffering from dengue, he mentioned.

There are 77 prisoners and 14 detainees in the District Jail. Efforts to control dengue inside the District Jail are underway, Panta added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal