Dengue disease has claimed a life in Ratnanagar of Chitwan. The deceased has been identified a 27-year-old man of Ratnanagar-1.

He died while undergoing treatment at old medical college in Bharatpur.

Hospital’s physician Dr Alok Pradhan shared that the man who was diagnosed with dengue died in course of the treatment.

He had been residing in Kathmandu for higher study. He was admitted to the hospital after high fever.

Dengue infection has been so far confirmed among 429 people from 2,877 sample tests in the district. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal