A woman died of dengue infection in Chitwan.

The 40-year-old woman from Rapti municiplaity-7 lost her life to dengue infection.

According to the district health office, she was diagnosed with dengue in course of her test at Maulakalika Polyclinic.

She died while undergoing treatment at Chitwan Medical College, shared information officer of the office, Ram KC.

Earlier, a men aged around 27 of Ratnanagar municipality-1 breathed his last due to dengue infection on October 19.

As many as 743 people have been so far confirmed with dengue infection in the district. Among the infected, 459 are from Chitwan, 175 are from other districts and 109 unidentified.

The office shared that dengue infection was confirmed among 743 while carrying out tests on 4,449 people. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal