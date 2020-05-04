Health & Safety

A person in Waling of Syangja district was confirmed with dengue fever during a test in Gandaki Medical College, Pokhara on Sunday.

Chief of health division of the municipality, Kamal Prasad Pandey, said that 70 years old man from Waling-8 was found infected with dengue fever. The health condition of the infected man is normal.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Waling Municipality Dilip Pratap Khand said that campaigns for ‘search and destroy’ for larva would be initiated soon with the detection of the dengue fever patient.

Sudden and high fever, terrible headache, paid in eyeballs, muscle cramp, rashes in body, vomiting, nausea, bleeding from nose and gums are the major symptoms of the dengue fever, said Pandey, asking folks to immediately visit the nearby health institutions for care.

Source: National News Agency