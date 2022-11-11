General

As many as 273 students of Shree Mahalaxmi Higher Secondary School at Lubhu in Lalitpur district availed free dental checkup and education about oral health recently.

The camp set up by the Community Help Centre and in association of MedoRa, an NGO in Belgium, provided dental checkup to the students as well as teachers.

A team of 15 dentists led by Dr Shuvit Maskey, President of Nepal Dental Association, also provided general treatment for dental disease during the camp. Earlier, a Belgian comedian duo-Jack and Urgain, had comically educated the students about right technique to brush teeth and the importance of oral health.

The duo had also distributed toothbrush and toothpaste to the students to prompt them to brush their teeth regularly and rightly. The Institute of Medicine of Tribhuvan University, Lions Club of Nepal and Shree Mahalaxmi Alumni Association provided technical and other assistance to set up the camp.

A documentary documenting various cultural heritages of Nepal was shown to the students on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal