The Department of Passport will remain open for service seekers tomorrow, despite a public holiday on the occasion of Ghodejatra in Kathmandu valley.

The department will open and provide its regular services from 10 am to 2:30 pm on Tuesday, said Information officer of the Department, Khimananda Bhusal.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Rastra Bank has instructed banks and financial institutions to continue with their service tomorrow.

Issuing a notice today, the central bank has instructed the BFIs to make arrangements for regular banking services tomorrow, also considering the continuity of such services outside the valley.

Source: National News Agency Nepal