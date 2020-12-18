General

Department of Drinking Water and Sewerage Management and Department of Local Infrastructure have entered into an agreement towards developing a WASH master plan by collecting drinking water and sanitation related data in various rural municipalities of Sudurpaschim Province.

The agreement was signed between the Department of Drinking Water and Department of Local Infrastructure to collect data for sustainable management of drinking water and sanitation in 27 rural municipalities of two provinces.

Data collection will be carried out in 10 districts – Achham, Bajhang, Baitadi, Bajura, Dadeldhura, Doti.. Dailekh, Dartchula, Humla and Kailali under the Rural Water Resource Management Project

On the presence of Secretary at the Ministry of Drinking Water Madhab Belbase, director general of drinking water department Bhola Shrestha and department of local infrastructure Iswar Marahaththa signed the agreement, said the ministry of drinking water. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal