Depression in Bay: Maritime ports asked to hoist distant cautionary signal no 1



Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted distant cautionary signal no one as the depression over Southwest Bay and adjoining area moved west-northwards over the same area.

At 6 am on Wednesday, it was centered about 1470 km southwest of Chattogram port, 1420 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar post, 1345km southwest of Mongla port and 1350 km southwest of Payra port, said a special bulletin of Met office.

It is likely to move west-northwesterly direction further.

Low pressure area formed over Bay

Maximum sustained wind speed within 44 km of the depression centre is about 40 kph rising to 50 kph in gusts or squalls.

Sea will remain moderate near the depression centre.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

