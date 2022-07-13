General

The election to the post of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives has been fixed for 3pm on Friday, July 15.

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota informed about this in a meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) today. He immediately instructed HoR Secretary Gopal Nath Yogi to publish the election schedule for the Deputy Speaker post in line with HoR Regulations, 2075 BS.

The Federal Parliament Secretariat stated that there is a programme for registration of a proposal for election of any member of the HoR to the post of Deputy Speaker between 11 am and 1 pm on July 14, Thursday. The notice of such proposal should be registered with the HoR Secretary.

The secretariat will publish the list of candidates in order of registration within the stipulated time of their candidacies in the Federal Parliament Building notice board at 1.30 pm on the same day.

In the HoR meeting scheduled for 3pm on July 15, Friday, the proposer will propose a candidate for the election to the Deputy Speaker while the lawmaker supporting the proposal shall second it followed by group discussions on the notice of candidacy which will be then put to a vote in accordance with the order of registration.

Source: National News Agency Nepal