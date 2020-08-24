General

The Election Commission has said it cannot provide the records of the personal details of voters to others except to the government and the persons concerned.

The Commission spokesman Raj Kumar Shrestha made it clear that the details collected for the purpose of election could not be shared and made available for other purposes. The Election Commission clarified about this after various agencies including the police and administration started asking for the archives of the voter’s personal details in connection with conducting investigation of various incidents.

The Commission has the archives of the personal details of 15 million 427 thousand 938 voters collected for election purposes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal