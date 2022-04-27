Human Rights

A total of 152,465 candidates have filed their nominations for May 13 local level election for various 35,221 posts.

Nominations were filed on April 24-25 and entered into the system of the Election Commission of Nepal as of today evening according to which, 3,494 candidates from various political parties including independent candidates are contesting in mayoral post.

Similarly, 3,387 have registered their nominations for chairperson post, 2,056 for deputy mayor post, 2,001 for vice-chairperson post and 55,471 for ward members.

Corrected information and remaining details are being entered in the information system of the Commission, the ECN said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal