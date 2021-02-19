business, Trading

One kilogram of gold confiscated in the district of Doti a month ago is yet to be made public. The District Police Office had confiscated the undeclared gold and Rs 1,747,000 in cash from two persons last month but the investigation process is not still completed.

However, the police have not shared the identity of the individuals involved and the details of the valuable yellow metals.

A local of Silgudhi in the district has shared that they have doubts over the police investigations and delay in information sharing about the case.

Source: National News Agency Nepal