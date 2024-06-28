Detained RTI campaigners released



Kathmandu: Six campaigners of the Right to Information who were arrested and detained for the past 12 days solely for demanding information of public importance from Gokarneswor municipality and its subordinate agencies were released today.

The right activists had demanded information concerning irregularities and misappropriation in the municipality and its agencies.

Acting on an anonymous complaint, the Police Circuit Bouddha arrested and kept in custody RTI campaigners, Asmita Khatry, Adarsha Kshetri, Raju Sunar, Prem Prasad Shrestha, Kiran KC and Balaram Chalise for requesting information on the governance malaise related issues.

RTI Federation Chair Umid Bagchand told RSS that the police was compelled to release the six campaigners – four were arrested on June 18 and two on June 25 – for not being able to substantiate the case with evidence.

The Foundation has been drawing attention of the Home Ministry, National Information Commission, National Human Rights Commission and Police Circuit Bouddha sinc

e the arrest of the campaigners.

Source: National News Agency RSS