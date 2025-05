Kathmandu: The District Court Kathmandu has extended the detention of Durga Prasai and Rabindra Mishra by five more days. They are currently under judicial custody for investigation at the District Police Range, Kathmandu.





According to National News Agency Nepal, District Court Judge Mahendra Bahadur Karki extended the detention by five days with effect from Saturday, as stated by the court information officer Dipak Kumar Shrestha.