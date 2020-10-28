General

The north-eastern wall of Gokarna Raj Park under the ownership of Nepal Trust Office has witnessed a decrepit condition. It has put the vehicles and locals moving across the road down to the wall at risk.

Majority portion of the 8-km wall that was surrounded by around 4,000 ropani land of the park has been already in the decrepit conditions.

There is a road down to the wall stretching from northern battalion to southern door. Light vehicles such as motorbikes and bi-cycles as well as local people are moving through the road on a daily basis. The deteriorated road is crumbled in its several parts.

As the road from Gokarna to Jorpati is now on expansion drive, most of the light vehicles are plying through a congested road from Gokarneswor temple to Makalbari.

Dilendra Rayamajhi, a motorcyclist, underscored the need of exploring an alternative route since it was very uncomfortable to move through the road under the widening drive. The Gokarneswor municipality has also repeatedly demanded for opening up a road inside the Park as an alternative route.

Gokarneswor municipality-4 ward chair Shree Kumar Shrestha said the light vehicles have come across a vulnerable situation due to deteriorating condition of the wall and the park wildlife have also been sneaking into the farm through the broken wall and destroying diverse crops of the farmers. Though complaints have been lodged at the park several times, the authorities concerned are not listening to the demand of locals for mending the deteriorating wall portions, locals said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal