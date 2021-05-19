Key Issues

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has drawn the attention of the government towards the possible third wave of Corona Virus likely to hit the country in the next few months. The third wave will be severe on the children, according to experts.

Through the social media, the main opposition party leader Deuba has urged the government to start preparing with the construction of special wards and ICUs for children in the hospitals in all the seven provinces of the country. Likewise, vaccinating those 12 years and above should also start, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal