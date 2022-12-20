Key Issues

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa have filed their candidacies for the election to the party’s parliamentary party leader.

The leaders reached the Singha Durbar-based NC party parliamentary office to register the candidacies. Deuba’s candidacy is proposed by party senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel and backed by Vice-President Purna Bahadur Khadka.

Likewise, Dr Shekhar Koirala proposed Thapa’s candidacy while Vice-President Dhanaraj Gurung and General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma supported it.

The election has been scheduled to take place from 8 to 10:00 am at the parliamentary office premises tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21.

Source: National News Agency Nepal