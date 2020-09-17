General

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed concerns towards the health condition of party secretary general Dr Shashank Koirala and has wished for Koirala’s speedy recovery.

NC Party President Deuba has wished for early discharge of Koirala from the hospital after recovering from the illness, the NC Central Office stated today.

Leader Koirala is receiving treatment in Om Hospital in the capital city after getting infected from Covid-19.

Likewise, the NC party office has said that leader Koirala is gradually recovering from the illness.

A team led by Dr Bishwanath Koirala is taking care of the NC leader in Om Hospital.

Source: National News Agency Nepal