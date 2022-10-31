General

Students belonging to a Magar community – an indigenous group of people in Chitwan have raised Rs 450,000 through deusi-bhailo cultural performance in Tihar.

As informed, the deusi-bhailo cultural programme was conducted on the occasion of Tihar festival so as to enrich the Magar student revolving fund.

Nepal Magar Student Association Chitwan and Nepal Magar Cultural Association district committee Chitwan jointly hosted the deusi-bhailo programme on October 24-29.

According to the hosts, 50 percent of the total amount collected will be deposited in district Magar student revolving fund and remaining 50 percent in the account of Magar Student Association.

Secretary of Magar Student Revolving Fund Milan Thapamagar said the fund has been mobilized to annually provide scholarships and educational materials to outstanding, disadvantaged, talented and needy students.

“The revolving fund of Rs 500,000 was set up in the district in 2075 BS. Its interest is being mobilized to provide educational materials to 30-35 students and scholarship to limited students every year”, he shared. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal