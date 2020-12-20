General

The Devchuli hill in Nawalparasi district (Bardaghat Susta East) is becoming a trekking destination with tourists flooding the area lately.

The touristic area situated at the height of 1,934 meters from sea level has lately attracted domestic tourists despite Covid-19 menace. Landscapes covered in greenery and surrounded by traditional human settlements, Machhapuchhre, Annapurna and Dhawalagiri mountain ranges in the background and the Narayani River flowing nearby, the trekking route has become the first choice of anyone willing to explore and trek. One can view sunset and terrains of Tanahun, Palpa and Kaski districts from top of the hill.

Visitors from Chitwan, Nawalparasi East and Rupandehi have visited the tourist destination. Subas Khatri of Madhyabindu, who recently visited the area, relished beautiful views of the area. "For me, it took time and hardship to climb up the hill. When you reach top of the hill, your hardship will be compensated and you will enjoy panoramic view and mountain ranges," he shared. He had a plan to visit the hill again.

To reach the hill, one has to travel approximately 25 kilometers distance from Daldale along the East West Highway through Munde-Pokhari. There is transportation facility up to Bojhapokhari (20 kilometers). Top of the hill is reached following approximately three hours of walk from Bojhapokhari.

The hill can be reached through Munde-Kirtipur as well (which is approximately 16 kilometers distance). Transportation facility is available up to Kirtipur and from there one has to walk around three hours to reach top of the hill. There are enough hotels at Bojhapokhari and even the homestay facility at Chulibojha run by the Magar community.

Source: National News Agency Nepal