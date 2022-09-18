General

Minister for Forest and Environment, Pradeep Yadav, has said forest should be protected while forwarding development activities. Tree plantation and conservation of forest are imperative to ensure healthy ecosystem, he added.

Minister Yadav was speaking at a programme organized on the first anniversary of Om Harhar Adi Shaki Pariwar here Saturday.

“Deforestation causes natural disasters posing threat to human and wildlife. So, saving forest should be everyone’s priority,” Minister Yadav argued, adding that the contribution of government, organizations and commoners had resulted into 45 percent forest coverage in Nepal.

He also praised that Om Harhar Adi Shakti Pariwar had played important role to save forest, temples and art and culture in the country. Moreover, the Minister underscored the need for every sector to devote to mitigating climate change impacts.

According to him, the ministry he was leading was planning to install devices to track wild animals’ movement and curb illegal activities in the wildlife reserves.

Source: National News Agency Nepal