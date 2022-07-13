General

Senior leader of the Nepali Congress, Ram Chandra Poudel, has said the development activities would be accelerated in the country.

At a concluding ceremony of Bhanu Cup Football Tournament organised by Bhansar Youth Club at Bhanu Municipality-12, senior leader Poudel mentioned that development works would get speed as the country was aspiring for prosperity.

According to him, the development activities were stalled for sometimes due to transitional time in the country.

On a different note, leader Poudel shared that the five-party alliance would get continuity till the upcoming elections, adding the alliance formed at local-level election was successful. "Alliance is the need of hour. It will continue", he stressed.

The NC senior leader further said that the birthplace of Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya would be developed as a destination of religious tourism.

Meanwhile, addressing a programme organised at Chundiramgha of Bhanu Municipality-4 on the occasion of 209th birth anniversary of Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya on Wednesday, former Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, Krishna Kumar Shrestha, laid emphasis on the need of developing the birthplace of Bhanubhakta as a literary site.

Shrestha mentioned that tourists should be attracted by developing Chundiramgha as a literary hub, saying the contribution of Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya for the development and promotion of Nepali language was incomparable.

He opined, "Let's unite all and do not make any delay for the development of Chundiramgha."

Likewise, Chief of the District Coordination Committee, Shanti Raman Wagle, said Bhanubhakta should always be remembered.

Mayor of Bhanu Municipality, Ananda Raj Tripathi, opined the municipality was always committed for the development of birthplace of Bhanubhakta.

Source: National News Agency Nepal