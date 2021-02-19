General

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota has said the development, expansion and consolidation of democracy is a long and continuous process.

The Speaker stated this in a message of best wishes he gave on the occasion of the National Democracy Day today.

"The topic of shouldering the responsibility of abidance by, protection, preservation and promotion of democracy has emerged as the challenge at a time when this system achieved through sacrifice of the Nepali people, struggles in different periods had to be exercised in a lively and people-oriented manner," he said.

The Speaker also stated that a situation has come wherein a serious assessment has to be made regarding the systematic and institutionalized practice of democracy on this occasion.

Speaker in his message made it clear that time has come for all including political parties, civil society, legal practitioners, intellectuals and media to be aware and sensible for highest practice of democratic values and constitution while dealing with challenges surfaced.

"I offer condolence to martyrs extending high respect to them who sacrificed their lives to various movements launched for democracy."

He also praised fighters who were injured and are disabled in various movements and those who were disappeared from the then state power for their contributions to the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal