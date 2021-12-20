General

Sudurpaschim Province Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta has said the development of agricultural and livestock sector was essential to improve the living standard of farmers.

In his address to a programme organised at Dipayal, the CM insisted that the State should increase investment for the commercial development and promotion of this sector.

He urged people to seek career in agriculture within the country and become self-employed.

On the occasion, Doti’s Chief District Officer Shankar Bista said the agricultural sector could have a significant contribution to the economic prosperity and holistic development of the nation.

“Let’s ourselves build a model agricultural village” programme under the Chief Minister Integrated Agricultural and Livestock Development Programme has been implemented in the district.

According to Agricultural Development Director Yagya Raj Joshi, a noticeable progress has been achieved in the district’s agricultural sector through this programme.

The participants of the programme complained that projects in the districts are launched without assessing the real needs of farmers and they are facing the irrigation issue as well as shortage of market for agricultural products as major challenges in the occupation. It may be noted that Doti is yet to be connected with national road network.

Source: National News Agency Nepal