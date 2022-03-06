General

Development partners, who are providing development support only at the federal and local levels, have been urged to support the provinces as well. The Ministry of Water Resources and Energy of Karnali has urged the representatives of development partner organisatons and donors to coordinate with the second tier of the government to avoid duplication in the development work.

Minister for Water Resources and Energy Development Ganesh Prasad Singh invited the representatives of national and international non-governmental development partners at the ministry recently and urged them to move forward in coordination with the province. The ministry has urged them to work together in infrastructure, drinking water, sanitation and sewage management sectors.

Raju Chaudhary, program officer at Suahara, said that the problem was due to lack of information on who was spending where and how much.

“We all agree on what the ministry has raised,” said Navin Shahi of KIRDAC.

Representatives of 13 donor agencies participated in the discussion.

Acting Secretary of the Ministry Gopal Sharma said that the ministry is committed to work hand in hand with the development partners. It was also shared on the occasion that the investment made by the development partners in Karnali has not been mentioned in the red book of the province.

Source: National News Agency Nepal