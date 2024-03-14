Development parttners laud Chandragiri’s efforts in localizing SDGs

Kathmandu: Representatives of major development partners and the United Nations (UN) agencies in Nepal lauded Chandragiri Municipality's practice to localize the Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs). The municipality has been incorporating and implementing its policies in its plan, taking up SDGs the main basis for making education, health, gender equality, drinking water and sanitation, safe, beautiful and accessible to all. Representatives of the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN HABITAT), the European Union, the World Bank, the United States Development Agency (USAID) and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) said the municipality's efforts for sustainable, inclusive and resilient economic and social development to achieve the SDGs were laudable and suggested to continue it. In a meeting with the representatives of these agencies on Wednesday, the municipality delivered a presentation about the contents included in its policy plan and the works being carried out to achieve t he SDGs. It may be noted that Chandragiri municipality was selected for 'City for Women' project under the SDGs. Chandragiri Municipality mayor Ghanashyam Giri shared the municipality has already prepared a draft of the local volunteer review report and has been giving equal priority to the conservation of public land, education, health and social development. "The municipality has adopted the policy of one ward one garden and one ward one open space. Gender equality, participation of all classes and communities has been made in the selection and implementation of plans from the community level. Deputy mayor Basanti Shrestha shared the municipality has been giving priority to localizing sustainable development and adopted women, children, tribals, Dalits, disabled and senior citizen friendly policies. Chief Administrative Officer Hemraj Aryal made a presentation about the efforts being made by the municipality in the economic and social sectors to achieve the SDGs of the municipality. European Union Nep al representative Eloisa Astidullo enquired about gender equality and inclusion in the local planning process and suggested focusing on the economic and social empowerment of women and marginalized communities. Dr. Odicea Angelo Barrios, representative of UN Habitat Asia Pacific Regional Office, Japan, appreciated the practices adopted by the municipality to localize the SDGs such as education, health, gender equality, drinking water and sanitation, safe, beautiful and accessible cities. USAID Nepal representative David Mann pointed out the need for collective efforts to achieve the SDGs and suggested to protect open areas, meaningful participation of minorities, marginalized and vulnerable communities in decision-making and make the local development process inclusive. UNOPS representative Ilija GUBIC stressed the need to localize SDGs. Source: National News Agency Nepal