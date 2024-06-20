Devkota moves Supreme Court against party’s action



Kathmandu: Provincial Assembly member Fanindra Devkota has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the action taken against him by CPN (Maoist Center) parliamentary party in Gandaki province.

Devkota, who is a Minister in Gandaki Province cabinet, filed a writ petition today stating that the action taken against him was illegal, while calling for an order to annul the decision.

In the petition, Speaker of Gandaki Province Krishna Prasad Dhital, the Provincial Assembly Secretariat, CPN (Maoist Centre) Central Office, Provincial Office, Provincial Committee, Parliamentary Party Leader Hari Bahadur Chuman and the Election Commission have been made the defendants.

Elected from Gorkha 2 (1) in the 2079 elections carrying the election symbol of Maoist center, Devkota was penalized by the CPN (MC) Parliamentary Party after he gave a vote of confidence to Chief Minister Surendra Raj Pandey.

Source: National News Agency Nepal