Devotees today defied continuous rain to worship at Brahmayani Temple, one of the shrines of goddess Nava Durga, and attend the Brahmayani religious fair in Bhaktapur.

The fair that goes on throughout the day today has been organised every year on the tenth and main day of Bada Dashain. The incarnation of Goddess Nava Durga is believed to be exhibited at the temple on the day, according to people’s belief.

Devotees especially from the Newar community from Bhaktapur, Madhyapur Thimi, Tathali, Sudal, Bageshwori, Chittapol, Sipadol, Nangkhel, Gundu, and as far as Kavrepalanchok, Lalitpur and Kathmandu districts reached there to participate in the fair.

On the day, Jamara, sprouts of barley or maize seeds that are considered sacred and worn behind the ears by people as blessings of the goddess during Dashain festival and duck eggs are offered. Billy goats and roosters are also sacrificed at the temple.

According to age-old traditions, on the day, devotees who have observed fast with five, seven and 18 lit butter lamps on their body crawl up to the temple, and perform a puja. One’s wishes are believed to be realised by performing a puja at the temple.

Source: National News Agency Nepal