Devotees Throng Shiva Shrines Across Country on Mahashivaratri



Kathmandu: On the occasion of the Mahashivaratri festival, devotees have gathered at Shiva temples across the country, including at Pashupatinath in Kathmandu. The Mahashivaratri festival is celebrated to mark the coming into being of Lord Shiva.





According to National News Agency Nepal, all the four gates of the Pashupatinath temple were opened from 2 am today to facilitate the devotees’ offerings. The Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) spokesperson, Rewati Raman Adhikari, stated that devotees have been flocking to the Pashupatinath area since early morning. Four queues have been arranged from the outer part of the Pashupati area and eight from the interior for the worshippers.





The queue of devotees has extended significantly. Arrangements have been made for devotees to line up and pay homage to Lord Shiva systematically, Adhikari noted. On this occasion, 400 receipts have been issued for organizing special worship at the Pashupatinath temple. Spokesperson Adhikari mentioned that out of the 400 special worships for which receipts have been issued, 200 have been completed in the morning, with the remainder to be conducted in the evening.





Achyut Subedi, a broadcast journalist active in the live broadcast from the Pashupati area since early morning, reported that devotees have been entering the main temple in an orderly fashion since the morning. The Nepali Army contributed to the festivities by showering flower petals in the Pashupati area and organizing a free health camp.





Various other organizations have also operated free health camps at the Pashupati area today. Several organizations are providing food, water, and other services at Hansmandap. Government and non-governmental organizations, including the Guthi Sansthan, PADT, and other community organizations, have made arrangements for the sadhus visiting the Pashupatinath Temple since last Monday.





Due to the enormous crowd on Mahashivaratri, some devotees return after viewing the pinnacle of the Pashupatinath Temple without standing in line. Theologian Prof Dr Ram Chandra Gautam explained that it is believed one will be blessed even by paying homage to the temple pinnacle from the vicinity, even if not entering the temple sanctum sanctorum. The temple premises have been adorned with colorful electric lights, flower garlands, and festoons.

