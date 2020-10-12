Science & Technology

The Department of Food Technology and Quality Control (DFTQC) has intensified food monitoring. The Department has formed teams and further systematized the food testing and monitoring activities in view of the approaching festivals.

Department's deputy spokesperson Santosh Dahal said cases have been filed against the companies and industries producing and distributing food stuff and commodities violating the Food Act.

He said 24 various complaints were registered with the Rapid Response Team that has been formed to immediately hear into complaints. One water processing industry was found operating without permission and it has been ordered shut while the production of two industries flouting the Act has been suspended. Dahal shared that cases have been filed against 29 others industries.

According to him, the Department and bodies under it had carried out monitoring at hotels, food industries, feed industries, shops and stores selling commodities including food grains at 398 places. In course of the monitoring, 433 samples were collected for testing and out of these 14 samples were found substandard. Action has been taken against the industries and shops selling the sub-standard commodities while the remaining samples are under testing, Dahal said.

Meanwhile, the Department is hearing into complaints during the festival holiday period as well. It will, likewise, operate the laboratory tests during the holiday period. The Department has also assigned the contact person for this as well.

Source: National News Agency Nepal