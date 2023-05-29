Games, sports

Abahani Limited Dhaka face their arch-rival

Mohammedan Sporting Club in the final match of Federation Cup football

scheduled to be held tomorrow (Tuesday) at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta

Stadium in Cumilla.

The match kicks off at 3.15 pm.

Ahead of the vital match, both Abahani and Mohammedan honed practice in their

respective training session at the match venue.

Earlier, in the first semifinal, Mohammedan Sporting Club reached final of

the Federation Cup after a prolong 14 years, upsetting Bashundhara Kings by

2-1 goals while Abahani Limited blanked Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 3-0

goals in the second semis.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha