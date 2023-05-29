Abahani Limited Dhaka face their arch-rival
Mohammedan Sporting Club in the final match of Federation Cup football
scheduled to be held tomorrow (Tuesday) at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta
Stadium in Cumilla.
The match kicks off at 3.15 pm.
Ahead of the vital match, both Abahani and Mohammedan honed practice in their
respective training session at the match venue.
Earlier, in the first semifinal, Mohammedan Sporting Club reached final of
the Federation Cup after a prolong 14 years, upsetting Bashundhara Kings by
2-1 goals while Abahani Limited blanked Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 3-0
goals in the second semis.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha